Sussex travel: your evening update for Monday, January 17

Delays have been reported on the A259, Southbound on Chichester Road before the North Bersted Bypass.

Queuing traffic has been reported on A29 Westergate Street, Southbound at Oaks Close.

One lane on the A27 near Hambrook has been closed due to earlier emergency barrier repairs on the A27. Congestion has been reported through to Havant and Fishbourne. Severe delays of twelve minutes and more have been reported.

Sussex travel update: January 17

There have been reports of a stalled vehicle on the A284 London Road around Cricket Hill. Traffic is coping well.

Delays of two minutes have been reported on the A27 The Causeway Eastbound between A27 and Station Road. The average speed is 15 mph.

Delays of one minute have been reported on Grove Lodge roundabout in Worthing. The average speed is 15 mph.

Delays of four minutes and easing have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound. The average speed is 15 mph.

Delays of up to two minutes have been reported on Southham Roundabout, just outside Lewes.

Delays of up to a minute have been reported on the A27 near Charleston Farmhouse turn off).

Slow traffic has been reported on the A271 near Featherbed Lane due to an accident involving two vehicles.

On Southern Rail, buses are set to replace late night trains between Three Bridges and Brighton from today (Monday, January 17) until Thursday (January 20) as engineering work takes place between both stations.