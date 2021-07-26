Sussex travel: your evening update for Monday, July 26

There are reports of a tree branch hanging over the road on Nuthurst Road around Park Lane, the AA said. It warned people to approach with care.

Slow traffic is being reported on A272 Westbound at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout). There is also slow traffic on A272 Westbound at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

The A81 is partially blocked with slow traffic both ways due to a three vehicle collision near St Peters Church. It is affecting traffic traveling between Pyecombe and Henfield.

A two car crash has partially blocked Ford Road leading to heavy traffic both ways around Torton Hill Road.

There is slow traffic on A27 The Causeway Eastbound at The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout). Travel time is around 10 minutes.

The AA said there are delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Church Lane and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout). The average speed is 15mph.

There is slow traffic on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). It is reported to be holiday traffic.

The A259 South Coast Road is closed both ways with queueing traffic due to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian. It is shut from The Highway to Downland Avenue with congestion to Oust Estuary and Telscombe Cliffs. It is affecting traffic travelling between Saltdean and Newhaven.

There is also slow traffic on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound at Ranscombe Lane. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

Farmlands Way is shut both ways due to paving repairs between Broad Road and Farmlands Way.

There are delays of four minutes on the A27 Eastbound between A27 and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout). The average speed is five mph.

Queueing traffic is being reported on A27 Polegate By Pass both ways at A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) iin the construction area. There are ongoing lane closures in place for long term roadworks.

De La Warr Parade is partially blocked near Sutton Place with heavy traffic due to two vehicle accident.

There is also a collapsed manhole on A259 Bexhill Road near The Garden Centre. People are being warned to approach with care.