Sussex travel: your evening update for Saturday, May 1
Here is your evening travel update for Sussex on Saturday, May 1.
Saturday, 1st May 2021, 4:29 pm
John Street is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a Kill the Bill demonstration near the police station, the AA said. The demonstration started from the Levels Park at 3pm. As of 3.45pm, social media footage showed the protest was at the police station.
There is also slow traffic on A22 Golden Jubilee Way southbound between A27 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) and B2191 Willingdon Drove (Shinewater roundabout) in the construction area. Traffic is slow due to a lane closure.