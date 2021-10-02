Sussex travel: Your evening update for Saturday, October 2
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Saturday, October 2.
A23 southbound at Albourne the is queuing traffic.
Falmer Road southbound there is queuing traffic towards the Bexhill Road junction due to a possible incident.
A27 eastbound the traffic has been cleared between Falmer and the Ashcombe roundabout.
Southern Rail said a fault with the signalling system at Lewes means the line towards Brighton is being disrupted. Passengers should allow extra time. Trains are still moving but at a reduced speed.
Due to a fire alarm activation at Eastbourne Railway Station around 4.30pm trains will not call at Eastbourne for the time being. The fire service are at the scene.
Football at the Amex Stadium this evening Brighton v Arsenal, kick off at 5.30pm. Delays are expected on all approaches to the stadium at Falmer including the A23 southbound and A27 eastbound.
The Seagulls MB49 bus has ‘blown up on route’ according to the Seagulls Travel Twitter account. The bus will not pick up from Seaford and passengers are advised to get the train instead. Newhaven passengers should get to Peacehaven where a replacement vehicle will pick them up.