Sussex travel: your evening update for Sunday, May 2

There are reports of a crash on Kingspit Lane near Riverhill Lane, the AA said. Traffic is coping well.

There is a lane closed due to water main work on the A259 High Street around the A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).

The B2095 Lower Street is shut both ways between the A269 Bexhill Road and the Bexhill Turn off, due to construction work.