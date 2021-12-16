Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, December 16
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Thursday, December 16.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 5:01 pm
In East Grinstead, Plawhatch Lane is partly blocked due to an incident involving a car and a van near Plawhatch Farm.
A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic from Firle to Selmeston through the roadworks with temporary speed limits.
A273 at Hassocks – roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.
A24 southbound there is queuing towards Offington Corner from Findon.