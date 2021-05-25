Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, May 25

Sussex traffic and travel

One lane is closed on the A23 southbound at the Patcham interchange for the A27 due to a broken down vehicle.

A2219 Brighton Road is partly blocked both ways due to an incident around the A2004 Southgate Avenue.

Temporary lights continue to cause delays, especially eastbound, on the A259 at Peachaven.

On the A24 southbound there is queuing towards Buckbarn Road.