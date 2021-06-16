Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, June 16

Heavy traffic was seen on sections of the A259 both east and westbound between the junction with Station Road through to Saltings Roundabout.

There was also slow moving traffic in both directions on Old Shorehan Road.

The A27 eastbound experienced queuing traffic towards the Southerham Roundabout

Traffic news

Traffic was also seen on the A26 at Earwig corner due to ongoing long-term roadworks.

A car fire led to the partial road closure of Kings Drive in Eastbourne.

Delays were seen again in Polegate due to roadworks by the A27.

Traffic was also seen both east and west bound on the Chichester Bypass between Fishbourne and Bognor Road Roundabout.