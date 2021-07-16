Sussex travel: your morning update for July 16

There severe delays of around 13 minutes on the A27 westbound between the A27 and Pound Lane, at the Berwick Village turn off, reports have said. The delays may continue to increase.

Traffic may slow near Lewes High Street due to an incident on the B2193 involving a single vehicle on the one way street between Eastgate Street and Southover Road. Current reports suggest traffic is coping well, however.

On the railway service, delays are expected between Redhill and Tonbridge until approximately 8.30 am, due to a broken down train. Delays of up to 45 minutes are expected, Southern Rail has said.

Traffic report

Engineering work is taking place on the Portsmouth and Southsea line, which may affect all Southern routes to and from the stations, Southern Rail has said.

The work will take place between 11:00 am and 1:00pm between Fratton and Portsmouth and Southsea, closing some lines.