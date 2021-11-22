Sussex travel: Your morning update for Monday, November 22

Sussex traffic and travel

A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven is closed both ways due to an ongoing incident just after the old Beddingham landfill entrance.

A26 is blocked by an incident involving three cars. Emergency services are attending but the road is currently shut.

A27 westbound is now open between the B2145 Whyke Roundabout and the A286 Stockbridge Roundabout near Chichester.