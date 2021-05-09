Sussex travel: your morning update for Sunday, May 9
There are reports of a collision in Eastbourne this morning near Fort Fun adventure park.
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 9:12 am
Updated
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 9:14 am
According to traffic reports, a pedestrian and a van collided northbound in Royal Parade.
Traffic is said to be coping well and police are on the way to investigate.
Meanwhile, if you are travelling by train today, there are planned engineering works on the Southern network.
Routes to London Victoria are affected and most services will be diverted to run to and from London Bridge instead.
And services between London and Uckfield will run between East Croydon and Uckfield only.