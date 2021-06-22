Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, June 22

The A259 Brighton Road at Newhaven remains closed this morning due to overrunning roadworks between Bridge Street and Church Hill.

The works were due to finish at 6am, but have overran. Traffic is said to be coping well.

The A259 Littlehampton Road at East Preston is also still closed due to overrunning roadworks between the B2187 Mill Lane and A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout).

Sussex travel update for Tuesday, June 22

The works were, too, due to finish at 6am, but have overran.

Meanwhile, the A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing is partially blocked eastbound due to a broken down vehicle around Busticle Lane (Hillbarn Traffic Lights).