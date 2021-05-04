Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, May 4

Traffic news

There are active roadworks both ways on the A27 near Worthing between the junctions with the A280 and the A25 North. Disruption will be ongoing until 11.59pm on May 6.

Traffic is moving slowly in both directions on the Roundstone bypass A259 through the roadworks.

Near Brighton, traffic is queuing on Falmer Road southbound just after the Amex stadium through to the Downs Hotels at Woodingdean.