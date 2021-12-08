Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, December 8

Sussex traffic and travel

Twelve flood alerts remain in force around Sussex - mainly on the coast - after Storm Barra brought heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas. Flood alerts across Sussex.

In Eastbourne there is an ongoing incident in Lottbridge Drove junction with Cross Levels Way.

Stagecoach buses announced the 6.53am Northiam service to Hastings has been delayed due to an incident.

In Hastings, due to a bus developing a fault after leaving the depot, the 6.11am 22A service from Clifton Road to Hastings Station has been delayed and is now running 30 minutes late.

The following Stagecoach services in Hastings and Eastbourne have been cancelled:

99: 7am Silverhill - Eastbourne

22: 7.19am Silverhill - Hastings Academy

99: 8.43am Eastbourne - Silverhill

The 7.43am 23B Hastings Station - Conquest Hospital via Hollington is delayed due to an incident on a previous journey.

In Eastbourne from today until Friday (December 10) Lindfield Road will be closed between 9.00am–2.30pm each day. During this time Stagecoach bus services will be on diversion. More information