Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, February 9

Here’s your morning Sussex travel update for Wednesday, February 9.
Traffic has been seen on the A27 westbound approaching the Crossbush Roundabout near Arundel.
Congestion has also been reported eastbound on the A27 by Worthing.
Delays are expected on the A27 in both directions between Lewes and the junction with the Patcham bypass.
There is slow-moving traffic on the A271 and Hailsham bypass approaching Lower Dicker.
Nearby Coldharbour Road in Upper Dicker is closed in both directions until 11.59pm on Friday, February 11.