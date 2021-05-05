Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, May 5

Traffic news

Temporary traffic lights continue to cause delays both ways on the A259 between the Ravenside retail park at Bexhill and St Leonard’s roadworks.

In Brighton, Falmer Road southbound is slow and traffic is queuing between the Amex Stadium and the Downs Hotel lights.

There are around 25 minutes of delays on the A259 westbound between Peachaven and Rottingdean.

On the A259 eastbound, traffic is slow between Peachaven east and the Newhaven one-way system.

There is slow moving traffic this morning on A27 eastbound towards Chichester and the Tesco roundabout on the A259 at Fishbourne.

Roadworks on the A271 at upper Horsebridge continue to cause delays especially westbound.

Speed sensors show slow traffic this morning eastbound on A27 Chichester by-pass between Whyke Roundabout and the Bognor Road Roundabout, the A286 northbound towards the A27 Chichester by-pass, westbound on the A27 Worthing towards the Lyons Farm Lights and Grove Lodge Roundabout, and eastbound on the A27 towards Manor Roundabout in Lancing.