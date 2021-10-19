Sussex travel: Your morning update on Tuesday, October 19

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, October 19.

Once again there is slow-moving traffic on the A27 and A24 in both directions by Offington and Broadwater.

Traffic has also been seen on the A27 eastbound and the A2025 northbound approaching Old Shoreham Road.

Traffic news

Delays are expected on the A264 eastbound approaching Rusper Road by Littlehaven.

Slow-moving traffic is being reported on the A24 northbound approaching Washington Roundabout.

There is traffic in both directions on the A259 by Angmering Railway Station.

A build-up of traffic has been seen on the A27 eastbound approaching Chichester.