This is when you can fly to Portugal from Gatwick Airport

Stewart Wingate said he was particularly pleased to hear that Portugal was on the green travel list, announced on Friday (May 7).

“Confirmation that international travel is to restart is very welcome news after what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in the airport’s history,” he said.

“We will have regular flights from Gatwick to Portgual from May 17, allowing people to reunite with friends and family or enjoy an early summer break.

Gatwick Airport. Picture: Getty Images

“However, as soon as vaccination and infection rates make it safe to do so, we need more countries regularly added to the green list if the airport and our supply chains are to rebuild and protect as many jobs as possible.”

Mr Wingate said he and staff at Gatwick were looking forward to welcoming back more passengers.

He also reassured holidaymakers that airlines were ‘very well prepared to safely welcome back passengers in large numbers’ and a significant range of social distancing, hygiene and testing provisions were in place.

He added: “As the Government has warned while queue time may be longer at the border due to extra health checks, we will do all that we can to help ensure these are kept to a minimum including our ongoing trialling of the use of e-gates.

“We will also continue to work with Border Force to ensure they make as much resource available to ensure passengers do not have a disrupted journey arriving into the UK.

“We hope people feel increasingly confident to book flights to see relatives, take a well-deserved holiday or travel on business.”

Nicolas Notebaert, chief executive of VINCI Concessions and chairman of VINCI Airports, also welcomed the green travel list.

“Reconnecting two major countries on the European continent is very good news,” he said.

“By recovering, the tourist economy will support employment and growth. We are also very happy to give back to passengers the pleasure of travel, the pleasure of discovering other horizons and other cultures.”

The 12 countries and territories on the green list are:

Portugal

Israel

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Brunei

Iceland

Gibraltar

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Tristan de Cunha and Ascension Island