Trains between Eastbourne and Bexhill ‘disrupted’ by broken down train

Southern services through Bexhill are currently disrupted due to a broken down train, Southern has confirmed.

The train is reportedly broken down at Collington.

Southern tweeted: “Due to a broken down train, services through Bexhill are currently subject to disruption.”

National Rail said the train developed a fault earlier this afternoon and that the delays were ‘residual’.

They added: “Residual delays can be expected to trains between Bexhill and Eastbourne, following an earlier fault on a train.”