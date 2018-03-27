Trains delayed until afternoon after Brighton trespasser apprehended

All trains through Brighton railway station will be delayed until this afternoon due to a trespasser on the line this morning, causing traffic misery for commuters.

The electricity supply to the main line was shut off as far as Hassocks while Southern Rail and British Transport Police pursued the trespasser, who was walking up the line from Brighton.

They were then apprehended, and after Southern recharged the electricity supply to the rails it reopened all lines at around 8am.

Brighton station was closed for 25 minutes as a result of overcrowding this morning, as all services from the station were cancelled.

The station reopened at 7.30am as services started to get back up and running.

However, a spokesman for the train provider said due to trains and train crews being out of position by the incident, coupled by ‘severe congestion’, trains will be delayed by up to an hour with delays continuing until at least 12pm. Commuters were ‘strongly advised’ to travel later this morning, the spokesman added.

A busy Brighton railway station this morning due to the trespassing incident. Picture: Joshua Powling

A Southern spokesperson said: “The safety of our passengers is paramount at all times. Therefore, Brighton station was closed for around 25 minutes this morning due to overcrowding, following a trespass incident at the station.

“The station reopened shortly before 07:30 with all lines now open and services returning to normal.”

To support commuters, train tickets are being accepted on the following services:

-Mutual Ticket Acceptance between Southern and Thameslink services.

-Southeastern services from Ashford, Hastings and Tonbridge towards London.

-London Underground services via any reasonable route between London and East Croydon.

-London Tramlink between East Croydon and Wimbledon.

-London Buses between Redhill and Central London.

-Mutual Ticket Acceptance with South Western Railway via any reasonable route.

-Metro Buses services between Brighton and Three Bridges.

-Brighton and Hove Buses via any reasonable routes

-Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport and London Paddington via Reading

-Great Northern services via any reasonable routes

-London Overground via any reasonable routes

-East Midlands Trains between Bedford and London St Pancras International

-West Midlands Trains between Bedford and London Euston

-Virgin West Coast between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston

At around 7am this morning, after the incident was first reported, Southern Rail posted on its website to say that all train services running to and from this station will be ‘cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised’.

They said: “Southern have received an emergency call stating that a person has trespassed onto the railway line at Brighton and as a result, all lines into and out of London are currently blocked. The British Transport police are currently in pursuit of the individual so that the railway line can be safely cleared and reopened.

“Southern have now been given permission to reopen the West Coastway line from Brighton towards Worthing and expect to be able to reopen the East Coastway line from Brighton to Lewes shortly.”

They added that Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Network Rail were ‘closely monitoring’ their train service ‘to minimise the impact’the incident would have this morning.