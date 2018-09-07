Trains running at reduced speed after vehicle hits barriers at Battle

The London bound train line through Battle has been reopened but trains are running at a reduced speed after a vehicle hit the level crossing barriers earlier this afternoon.

Southeastern Railway said the incident happened just after 1pm today (Friday, September 7).

Both lines were initially blocked but the Hastings bound line was reopened at approximately 1.30pm, Southeastern said.

The London bound line was reopened just before 2pm but disruption between Hastings and Tunbridge Well is expected.

Southeastern has advised passengers to check before they travel by visiting www.southeasternrailway.co.uk.