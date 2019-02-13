Trial allowing bikes and taxis to use controversial bus lanes is set to launch

Cyclists, motorcyclists and taxis will be allowed to use bus lanes along a main coastal route between Bexhill and St Leonards in a trial which launches this week.

An experimental Traffic Regulation Order comes into force on the A259 Bexhill Road, between Bexleigh Avenue and Harley Shute Road, on Friday (February 15) and will run for up to 18 months.

The bus lane opened last year and is one of a number of transport improvements delivered as a condition of planning approval being granted for the Bexhill to Hastings Link Road.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “We’ve had a number of requests from the public to allow cyclists to use the bus lane.

“It’s always been our intention to allow bicycles, taxis and motorcycles to travel in this lane and the trial will give us a chance to see how it works in practice.

“We believe it will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and traffic pollution and afford more protection to those travelling on two wheels, by taking them out of the main traffic flow.

“The safety reviews we have carried out don’t indicate any issues as a result of this scheme, but we will be monitoring and reviewing the impact of the trial before deciding whether to make it permanent.”

People have until August 15 to submit any feedback on the trial, by emailing TROs@eastsussex.gov.uk or writing to East Sussex County Council, CET Parking, B floor, County Hall, Lewes BN7 1UE.

Later this year, two additional sections are due to be added to the bus lane, extending it to run between Glyne Gap in the west and the junction with Filsham Road in the east.

Read more:

Council undertaking work in preparation for further bus lanes along Bexhill Road