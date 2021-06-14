Two people in hospital after motorcycle collision on A259 near Rye

Kent Police said officers were called to reports of a ‘single-vehicle collision’ involving a motorcycle on the A259 close to Beckett Road, in Romney Marsh.

The incident happened at about 12.38pm on Monday (June 14).

Officers attended the scene along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service, police said.

Police accident

Two people reported injuries and were taken to a local hospital, according to a spokesman for Kent Police.

The road was closed between Rye and Romney Marsh until 2.45pm, a spokesman added.

A spokesman for the South East COast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “I can confirm that ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene and that two patients were assessed and treated before being taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.