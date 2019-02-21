Two taken to hospital after collision near Bexhill

Two people were taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision in Hooe, the ambulance service has confirmed.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said the collision happened in Top Road, Hooe at approximately 10.15am on Wednesday (February 20).

The spokesman said only one vehicle was involved.

He added: “Two patients were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”

