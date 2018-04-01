Witness appeal after seven-year-old seriously injured in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A259 at Hooe which left the driver and a seven-year-old passenger with serious injuries.

A BMW 5 series car travelling westbound between Bexhill and Eastbound on the Marsh Road at Hooe left the road between the junction of Green Lane and B2095 and collided with trees and signage shortly before 2.45pm on Friday (March 30), police said.

The driver – a 33-year-old man from Polegate – sustained head injuries, a broken arm and a broken leg and is being treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, according to police.

A seven-old boy – who was a passenger – suffered a serious head injury and is being treated at Kings College Hospital, London. His condition is described as critical, police said.

The front seat passenger – a 25-year-old woman from Polegate – sustained slight injuries, a police spokesman said.

Sergeant Huw Watts said: “We would like to hear from anyone who either witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle being driven prior to the collision. We would also like to thank drivers for their patience while the road was closed for five hours while we dealt with the incident.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact police by reporting online or phone 101 quoting Operation Lakeshore.

