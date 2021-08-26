Woman airlifted to hospital after Hastings collision

Police said a 44-year-old man was arrested following the incident in St Helen’s Road at 4.10pm on Wednesday (August 25).

A police spokesman said a Fiat Panda was reported to have collided with the pedestrian, a 78-year-old local woman.

She was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 44-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation, police added.