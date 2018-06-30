TRAVEL: Travel news for Sussex, Saturday, June 30

The main roads around Sussex are not experiencing any congestion nor incidents as of this morning (Saturday, June 30).

But with people expected to head to the coast as the county enjoys another sunny day amid the ongoing heatwave the roads could get busier throughout the day.

For those planning to travel by train today there are engineering works affecting some lines.

Southern services between Brighton and Lewes are not running today nor tomorrow (Sunday, July 1).

Trains between Brighton and Seaford will run between Lewes and Seaford only.

Services between Brighton and Eastbourne will run between Lewes and Eastbourne only.

Trains between Brighton and London Victoria will be diverted after Preston Park, and will additionally call at Hove.

Southern said replacement buses are running between Brighton and Lewes and trains between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport may take up to 15 minutes longer than usual.

Replacement buses will also run between Haywards Heath and Brighton. Customers can also travel on alternative Southern services.