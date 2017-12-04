Tributes to son of Pavilion architect

The son of an architect who helped design the De La Warr Pavilion, has passed away.

Ivan Chermayeff, who himself was a great graphic designer and patron of the Pavilion, died on December 3.

His father, Serge Chermayeff, designed the iconic seafront theatre alongside Erich Mendelsohn, and Ivan kept the family’s support going, generously creating the Pavilion’s 80th anniversary logo in 2015.

Ivan’s agency, Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, was responsible for some of the most iconic logos of the 20th century, including PanAm, Mobil, NBC, National Geographic and MOMA to name just a few.

In 2014, the De La Warr Pavilion exhibited some of his more personal work in an exhibition called Cut And Paste, bringing together three generations of Chermayeffs.

The exhibition was designed by his son Sam together with his partner Johanna Mayer-Grohbrugge in the building designed by his father. It was Ivan’s first UK exhibition and later toured to Peninsula Arts, University of Plymouth and to London College of Communication as part of the London Design Festival.

While visiting the De La Warr for the opening of his exhibition, Ivan said to the Guardian: “The goal is always to make something simple and memorable. You must be as clear and direct as possible.”

Stewart Drew, director and chief executive of the De La Warr Pavilion Charitable Trust, said: “We remember Ivan as a very generous and warm character with an extraordinary outlook on life.

“It was a thrill to watch Elvis Costello with him and the family in the concert hall designed by his father, and to be able to take him to his childhood home Bentley Wood, where among others Frank Lloyd Wright took tea on the terrace.

“Our thoughts are with Ivan’s family.”