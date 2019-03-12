Trolley donated to Conquest hospital chemo unit in memory of dedicated volunteer

A drug and treatment collection trolley has been donated to the Judy Beard Chemotherapy Day Unit at Conquest Hospital by the hospital’s Volunteer Services, in memory of one their longest serving volunteers.

Brenda Nelson was part of the much valued Conquest hospital volunteer team for 26 years, starting as a flower arranger before joining the Helpdesk team. Yvette Hamilton, voluntary services co-ordinator, said: “Brenda unfortunately lost her brave battle with cancer last September.

“She is sorely missed by us all.

“Brenda had a keen sense of professionalism when volunteering and the ability to offer support and empathy to people who were distressed.

“We wanted to honour Brenda with a memorial donation made in her name to the Judy Beard Unit that would benefit staff and patients.”

Brenda’s son, Simon was at the official handover of the trolley, which bears a plaque dedicated to his mum. He said: “As an NHS volunteer for more than 25 years, my mum remained passionate and committed to helping others when they most needed it.

“I will always be proud of all she did, there is no finer legacy than to have cancer treatment equipment dedicated in her name.”

Hayley Bird, Matron on the Judy Beard Unit, said: “A huge thank you to volunteers for making this kind donation, and to Simon for coming for the official handover.

“The trolley will be used to safely transport drugs and blood products to the unit.

“It will make such a difference as just one member of staff can now go and collect what we need, which will make life on the unit much easier for us.”