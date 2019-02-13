Trust set up in memory of brave Bexhill boy who lost cancer fight

The family of a brave four-year-old boy, who lost his fight against cancer has set up a trust in his honour.

Katie and Grant Jeffreys, from Bexhill, decided to launch the trust to help other families with children suffering from life-limiting illnesses.

Their son, Jack, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of childhood cancer, a few days after his fourth birthday.

He then spent nearly a year in hospital at the Royal Marsden, the Conquest and St George’s in Tooting.

Jack’s mum, Katie, said: “We set up the Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust in memory of our son, who sadly passed away last July, as we were all adamant that we wanted to do something to keep his name and memory alive.

“The Jack Jeffreys Superhero Trust is supported by the Bradley Lowery Foundation. Our aim and mission for the charity is to support children with cancer or other life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses and their families.

“We have already raised more than £800 before Christmas for Pinckney ward at St George’s Hospital in Tooting to get Christmas decorations for the ward and presents for the children.

“We are also, with the support of Charlton Athletic FC, able to treat families to a VIP experience in an executive box at their home ground The Valley.

“The club has kindly allowed us to use the box, but we have to cover the costs of the food and drink. This has been a huge success, having hosted families being treated at the Royal Marsden and families from Demelza, and we are really hoping that this will be able to continue next season.

“We have just been given the go-ahead to re-decorate the SSPAU play room in Kipling ward at the Conquest Hospital, which is our latest project we are raising funds for. This will be enjoyed by so many children who have to visit the ward and a great way to honour Jack.

“We also have a charity ‘Gold’ ball organised for September 6.”

A charity cake and bake sale for the trust will also be held on Saturday, February 23, 11am to 1pm at St Peter’s Community Centre, Bexhill. As well as lots of bakes to buy there will be children’s craft activities, face painting and glitter tattoos, tombola and other competitions.

Visit www.jackjeffreyssuperherotrust.com.

