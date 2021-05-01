Two men, 39 and 33, die in three vehicle crash on major Sussex road

Police said the collision happened on the A27 eastbound near the Ashcombe roundabout in Lewes at around 10.20pm on Friday (30 April).

A spokesman added: “The collision involved a black Audi S5, a silver Audi TT and a silver Ford transit van.

“The occupants of the Audi S5, a 39-year-old man from Lewes and a 33-year-old man from Brighton, were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where they later died as a result of the injuries sustained. Next of kin have been informed.”

The scene of the crash on the A27. Photo: @sussexincidents

The driver of the Ford transit van suffered a serious injury but is in a stable condition in hospital, he said.

The spokesman said: “Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage of the incident. Officers would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the Audi vehicles prior to the collision, which may have been travelling with a white Audi S3.

“If you have information to assist the police investigation please email quoting Operation Woodman.”

A 30-year-old man from Lewes has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drug driving and possession of drugs, said police. A 29-year-old man from Lewes was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both men remain in custody while the investigation is ongoing.

