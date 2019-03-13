Unpredictable March weather continues in Hastings and Rother

Today has started fine but cold and very windy.

Any possible showers this morning will die out to leave a dry and bright afternoon with winds easing, though remaining breezy.

Less cold than Tuesday, but still chilly in the wind. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight will be dry and breezy at first with clear spells, but clouding over during the evening, followed by outbreaks of rain during the early hours of Thursday. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Thursday will see a wet and windy morning, but clearing into the early afternoon to become dry and breezy with sunny spells for the rest of the day. Feeling less chilly than Wednesday. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Friday is predicted to be cloudy and windy with occasional light rain. Saturday breezy and colder, with rain at times, mainly later in the day. Sunday sunny spells, heavy showers and mainly light winds.

