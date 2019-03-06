Unsettled weather for Hastings and Rother

Weather continues to be unsettled. Early morning rain has cleared away and it will be drier and brighter for a time, but scattered heavy showers to follow in the afternoon, with a low risk of thunder.

It will be breezy, especially along the coast, but mild. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Tonight showers become more isolated to leave a largely dry overnight period with some clear spells developing. Low risk of rain briefly in the east. Locally chilly but no frost expected. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Thursday will be mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells. Cloudier towards the north and west with scattered showers. It will feel cooler and will be windy. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

