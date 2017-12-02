UPDATE: ‘Basejumper’ airlifted to hospital after colliding with cliff

A basejumper has been airlifted to hospital after a member of the public saw a him hit Beachy Head cliff.

The coastguard helicopter from Lidd and rescue teams from Newhaven and Birling Gap were called out this afternoon, a HM Coastguard spokesman confirmed.

They added: “We recevied a 999 call at 2.50pm reporting that a basejumper has hit the cliff.”

The exact nature of the male basejumper’s injuries are not yet known, but the coastguard spokesman earlier confirmed that he was conscious.

The ambulance service was been called to the scene.

He was later airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Basejumping, or BASE jumping, typically involves parachuting or flying with a wingsuit from a height.