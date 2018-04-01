UPDATE: Five-foot deep Hastings sinkhole a ‘possible sewer collapse’

A five-foot deep sinkhole in Hastings may be the result of a ‘possible sewer collapse’, according to Southern Water.

Vicarage Road, in Hastings, has been closed to passing traffic since the sinkhole was first reported on Friday (March 30).

The sinkhole was first reported on Friday. Picture supplied by Daniel Burton

However, on Sunday (April 1), a spokesman for Southern Water said: “We’re investigating a possible sewer collapse on Vicarage Road in Hastings.

“Initial CCTV inspections have been carried out and a crew are on site preparing to dig down to the pipe and carry out repairs.

“The site has been fenced off and a road closure is in place. No customers have been affected and we will provide regular updates.”

A spokesman for East Sussex Highways said the burst pipe should not affect drinking water as ‘initial investigations’ suggested the damage was to a sewage pipe rather than a mains pipe.

Southern Water is investigating the incident. Picture supplied by Daniel Burton

The spokesman said: “They (Southern Water) have set up CCTV cameras to find out the exact problem and where the problem is but I can confirm the road is not reopen.

“This is quite a large job and the road will remain closed until the problem has been fixed.”

On Friday, a police spokesman confirmed the sinkhole was 4ft by 2ft and 5ft deep.

