UPDATE: Heavy snow closes schools

UPDATE: Several local schools are closed today (Monday) as a result of heavy snow.

As of midday today (Monday) several schools have confirmed they are closing due to the snow.

They are: All Saints C Of E Junior Academy; Ark Helenswood Academy; Ark William Parker Academy; High Hurstwood Church of England Primary School; St Thomas' Church of England Primary School; Ore Village Primary Academy; Saxon Mount School; The Hastings Academy; and The St Leonards Academy.

Bexhill College has also told parents it is closed.

In a statement on its website, a Bexhill College spokesman said: "The college has been informed that bus services have been reduced due to the current weather conditions therefore, the college is now closed to students.

"Please note that the Sports Centre and 3G All Weather Pitch will also be closed this evening and any evening classes will be postponed."

Several other schools are partially closed including: Christ Church C.E. Primary And Nursery Academy in St Leonards and Robertsbridge Community College.

A Christ Church spokesman said: "We are closing today at 2pm to allow everyone to get home safely. We are planning to reopen at 10:30am tomorrow (Tuesday) once we have ensured the site is safe. No Stay and Play tonight and no Breakfast Club tomorrow - sorry for any inconvenience."

A Robertsbridge Community College spokesman said: "Due to inclement weather in local towns such as Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and surrounding villages, the decision has been made to close the school to allow students and staff to get home safely.

"The coaches are on their way to College and will transport students. Those who catch a train will be allowed to leave at 12.15 pm to catch the 12.34 pm service. Those who walk have been asked to contact home and then can leave the College site. If you wish to collect your child, please feel free to. However, please do not enter the College site - students should be collected from Langham Road."

In a post on the school's website, a spokesman for Ore Village Primary Academy said: "Due to the adverse weather and the situation on the local roads, we have decided to close the school. Please come and collect your child as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience. Thank you for your support."

Meanwhile a Saxon Mount spokesman said: "School is closing due to the adverse weather today. Pupils will be sent home shortly.

"Please ensure someone is home if your child has school transport. If you collect your child, please do so asap."

The closures come after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for the area.

A Met Office forecaster said: "Ice has formed on some surfaces Monday morning as well as some snow falling, with small accumulations above around 100m. Some snow accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible above around 100 m but at lower levels no accumulations are expected. Instead a mixture of rain and sleet is most likely.

"Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces and there will probably be some icy patches on untreated roads and cycle paths. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer and more difficult journeys."

UPDATE 12.30pm: Silverdale Primary Academy, St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School and Dudley Infant Academy have also confirmed they are closed.

UPDATE 1.30pm: Torfield School and Broad Oak Community Primary School are also confirmed closed.

A Broad Oak spokesman said: "Conditions around the schools are very icy and therefore not safe to continue for the rest of the day. Tomorrow Broad Oak will open from 10am in order to assess ice on site and surrounding area. At 9am a final decision will be communicated to parents."