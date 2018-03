Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene of a serious collision in Bexhill this morning (Monday, March 5).

Emergency services were called to Sackville Road in Bexhill at around 8.55am after reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Sussex Police say the pedestrian was airlifted to hospital as a result of his injuries.



The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, but is reported to have reopened at 11am.