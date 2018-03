Commuters are facing delays in Sussex this morning due to an 8ft icicle in a railway tunnel, Southern has said.

The icicle, which is in Balcombe tunnel, West Sussex, is reportedly affecting services between Brighton and Gatwick.

A spokesman for Southern said: “Due to icicles in the Balcombe tunnel, services are running through here at a reduced speed.

“Staff are on site to monitor the situation and Network Rail will be removing these at the end of service today.”