Veterans enjoy fantastic weather for annual Summer Fete

Veterans at the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Home Mais House enjoyed a beautiful sunny day for its annual Summer Fete on Saturday.

Mais house opened its doors to local residents who enjoyed relaxing in the large garden area.

Mais House summer fair in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-180406-075202001

The event was opened by Bexhill Mayor Cllr Abul Azad.

Music was provided by The Royal British Legion Little Common band will be performing as well singer Sylvie Gallant.

Also in attendance were The Bexhill Carnival Court and Bizzy Fingers

Bexhill Lions supported the fete by organising children’s games, and there was a barbecue, beer tent and a variety of stalls.

Money raised on the day will go to the residents’ amenities fund and will allow Mais House resdients to enjoy trips and pursue meaningful activities and hobbies.

Pictures by Derek Canty.