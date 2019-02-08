Art exhibition by Elaine Short and Jess Levine at The Stables Art Gallery

Vibrant textures and colours at inspiring new exhibition at Hastings' Stable Theatre

The Stables Theatre Art Gallery kicked off 2019 with a new exhibition Threads & Patches.

Threads & Patches is at The Stables, The Bourne, Hastings, until March 30. Monday–Friday 10.30-1pm; and 6-8pm; Saturday 10.30-1pm and prior to theatre performances.

Michael Short, husband of artist Elaine Short. Artwork in the background by Jess Levine.

1. Art exhibition at The Stables Art Gallery in Hastings.

Michael Short, husband of artist Elaine Short. Artwork in the background by Jess Levine.
Justin Lycett
ugc
Buy a Photo
Michele Lester

2. The Stables Theatre Art Gallery kicked off 2019 with new exhibition Threads & Patches.

Michele Lester
Justin Lycett
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Jill McLeod

3. The Stables Theatre Art Gallery kicked off 2019 with new exhibition Threads & Patches.

Jill McLeod
Justin Lycett
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Ed Summerell

4. The Stables Theatre Art Gallery kicked off 2019 with new exhibition Threads & Patches.

Ed Summerell
Justin Lycett
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3