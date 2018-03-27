VIDEO: 87-year-old takes part in charity skydive for Macmillan

An octogenarian cancer survivor from Battle has raised more than £1,500 for Macmillan after taking part in a charity skydive last weekend.

On Saturday (March 25), 87-year-old Brian Harper and his son Chris, 51, took part in a skydive from 10,000ft in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. The jump, organised by GoSkydive, took place in Wiltshire.

Brian Harper, 87, jumping from 10,000ft for Macmillian Cancer Support.

A lung cancer survivor, Brian said the fundraising effort was 'pay back' for the care and support he received from the charity before getting the all-clear.

Brain said: "I wanted to give back to the Macmillan nurses who cared for me when I had cancer. I'm now cured and totally free of cancer but this was as pay back for all they did.

"I'm a great believer in keeping going. I've seen too many of my friends who retired and sat in front of the googlebox and died within a year. Well I don't want to die yet, I'm still too young."

So far, Brian and Chris have managed to raise more than £1,500 for the charity - with a mix of both online and offline donations.

