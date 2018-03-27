VIDEO: 87-year-old takes part in charity skydive for Macmillan

An octogenarian cancer survivor from Battle has raised more than £1,500 for Macmillan after taking part in a charity skydive last weekend.

On Saturday (March 25), 87-year-old Brian Harper and his son Chris, 51, took part in a skydive from 10,000ft in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. The jump, organised by GoSkydive, took place in Wiltshire.

Brian Harper, 87, jumping from 10,000ft for Macmillian Cancer Support.

Brian Harper, 87, jumping from 10,000ft for Macmillian Cancer Support.

A lung cancer survivor, Brian said the fundraising effort was 'pay back' for the care and support he received from the charity before getting the all-clear.

Brain said: "I wanted to give back to the Macmillan nurses who cared for me when I had cancer. I'm now cured and totally free of cancer but this was as pay back for all they did.

"I'm a great believer in keeping going. I've seen too many of my friends who retired and sat in front of the googlebox and died within a year. Well I don't want to die yet, I'm still too young."

So far, Brian and Chris have managed to raise more than £1,500 for the charity - with a mix of both online and offline donations.

If you are interested in supporting their fundraising efforts click here