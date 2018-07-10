VIDEO: Lifeguards rescue mother and son in sea off Bexhill

A young boy and his mum who got into trouble in the sea off Bexhill beach were rescued by lifeguards on Monday (July 9).

The RNLI said the young boy was struggling beyond the flagged swimming area with his mum trying to keep him afloat.

Bexhill beach. Picture: Steve Hunnisett

Two lifeguards swiftly made it to the pair and were able to bring them both safely back to the shore, the RNLI said.

Dominic Richard, East Sussex lifeguard supervisor for the RNLI added: "With the hot weather set to continue and school holidays in full swing, many beach visitors are taking to the sea to cool off. The red and yellow flags show the safest areas to swim on each beach and we’d advise that swimmers stay in this area so they can enjoy the water as safely as possible.

"We want everyone to have a great summer on our beaches and we’re here to help you do that – always respect the water so we can make sure you head home safely at the end of the day."

The incident came just days after Bexhill's brand new lifeguard tower opened for the first time over the weekend.

Video supplied by the RNLI.