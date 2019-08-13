Vietnamese teenager missing in Hastings

Police are concerned for Vietnamese teenager Son Hong Nguyen who was last seen in Hastings on Friday (August 9).

The 13-year-old was sighted at about 11.05am on the town seafront with a Vietnamese man described as 5ft 8ins tall, with dark short hair and wearing a khaki bomber jacket and dark trousers.

Son is 5ft 7ins tall, skinny with a tanned complexion, brown eyes and black short shaven hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing black school trousers, black slip on shoes, a red lumberjack style short sleeved shirt which was covered in a small squared pattern.

PC Luke Stanwick said: “We are worried about Son as he has no access to money, a phone, friends or family and no local knowledge of the area.

“He left all of his belongings at his address and does not speak English.

“If anyone has seen Son or has any information about him or the man he was last seen with, please contact us.”

Report online or ring 101 quoting serial 616 of 09/08 if you have any information which can help find Son.