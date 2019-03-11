Virus hit Hastings cat sanctuary re-opens today

Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre in Chowns Hill, Hastings will be reopening their doors on Monday (March 1) at 11am after having to close for over a month due to resident cats being under the weather.

The sanctuary has been closed since early February on the vet’s advice.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge said, “We hate for any of our cats to miss out on the chance of meeting their potential new family, but their health and wellbeing has to come first and closing our cattery to visitors does enable us to do this.

“Once all signs of sneezing had been eradicated, the centre undergoes a deep clean, which is a long and vigorous job. Thankfully I have a wonderful team of staff and volunteers who have worked very hard to get the centre open again.

“All of the cats have now recovered and they hope to find loving new homes very soon. We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and kind words of support.”

Some of the cats waiting to find their forever homes are mother and daughter, Mini and Nala (pictured), who are aged 2 years and 10-months-old. This gorgeous pair are affectionate and playful, who enjoy human company. Ideally, they need someone who can be home for a good proportion of the day, with a secure garden and no other pets.

Also looking for their forever home is beautiful Pepsi, who is ten-years-old. Pepsi is a gentle girl who really enjoys human company. She can be initially shy at first but once she has settled shows her true self, which is a sweet and happy cat. She would like to be the only pet in the household.

Playful Buzz is also looking for his dream home. This two-year-old bundle of energy has a big personality to match. He spends most of his time curled up in bed, but he will always jump at the chance to play. He will make a loving companion to an older family.

You can visit Bluebell Ridge at Chowns Hill, Just off The Ridge in Hastings, which is open 11am until 3pm every day, except Thursdays. You can also view all of the cats in need of a home at www.bluebellridge.org.uk

