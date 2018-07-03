Volunteers learn new skills to give boxing club a makeover

Volunteers are giving it their best shot to revamp a boxing club in Bexhill.

The Bexhill Boxing Club, in De La Warr Parade, is the latest venue to be given the Build Yourself treatment.

Build Yourself is an award-winning community project which is run by Fresh Visions, the charity hosted and supported by housing association Optivo.

The project supports low waged and unemployed people.

It is now open to all ages after Build Yourself teamed up with Optivo’s Health Works project.

Participants learn DIY skills, such as wallpapering and tiling, and then apply these to community venues across Sussex which are in need of a bit of TLC.

The current group of volunteers are focussing on parts of the Bexhill Boxing Club which are in desperate need of repair.

This includes the complete redecoration of the bag room, communal area and toilet.

The revamp is due to complete on Thursday, July 12 when a celebration event will be held.

Lisa Buckland, who coordinates the Build Yourself Project, said: “It’s great to be back at another venue in Sussex.

“It’s not only the venue which we’re hoping to transform.

“We know the positive difference this project makes to lives. We hope when the final bell rings on July 12 to mark the end of the project, this club will look amazing.”

The funding for Build Yourself has been extended to March 2019.

The project is funded by Fresh Visions through charitable donations and charity sponsorship from local heating firm BSW.

In February this year, Build Yourself scooped the Excellence in Employment Skills & Training Award – Landlord at the TPAS South Region Awards.

Build Yourself has now gone through to the TPAS National Final on July 12 in Warwickshire where it will compete with the Central and North Region winners of the same category.

Build Yourself is open to taking on more projects in the local area.

If you have or know of a community venue in Bexhill, Hastings, St Leonards or Ore in need of a makeover, then contact Lisa Buckland from Optivo’s Build Yourself team to see if they can help – call 0800 121 6060 or email contactus@optivo.org.uk.