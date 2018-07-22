Walk of faith takes trio through 1066 Country

Three men passed through 1066 Country last week on an evangelistic walk of faith.

Alan Saunders and Steven Eardley, from Cross the Nations, were joined on a trek from Brighton to Ashford by Marcus, from a local church.

Cross the Nations was formed in 2008 by Mike Vickers with a view to spreading their message about Jesus Christ in the UK and beyond. Since Alan joined six years ago, the pair have walked across more than 25 nations, including Slovakia, Italy, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Spain, Cyprus, Dubai and many more.

Alan said: “Mike and I have walked across dozens of nations, carrying the cross from town to town, village to village, church to church, sharing the gospel of Jesus.

“We aren’t confrontational about it. Most of the time, people approach us and ask us who we are. It’s not about religion, it’s about finding a relationship with Jesus.

“The majority of the time, we don’t take any money with us – we trust God to meet our needs. In the past 10 years, we have only had to spend one night without shelter.

“We’re just one step above homeless, really.”

The men passed through Bexhill before paying a visit to Hope Kitchen – a charity based in Wellington Square Baptist Church serving hot food to homeless people – in Hastings on Thursday night. They walked through Rye and arrived in Ashford on Saturday.

For more information on Cross the Nations, visit www.crossthenations.com.