Wall to wall sunshine today in Hastings and Rother

The spell of good weather is set to continue today as high pressure remains in control.

Weather is settled and feeling mild with a gentle breeze.

On Monday people could be forgiven for thinking it was July on Hastings seafront with people heading for the beach and sitting out in t-shirts.

There may be a little more cloud as we head through the week and early mornings could feel chilly, but otherwise it will be mainly fine.

Tonight will be dry with predominantly clear skies, allowing it to become rather chilly in places. Fog patches will form later, and these could be dense in places.

Picture by Andrew Hemsley

