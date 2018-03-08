Want the travel blogger lifestyle? This travel company will pay you to explore Europe this summer

Busabout is seeking a team of four talented travel addicts to Snap, vlog, blog or Insta their way across Europe this summer for an all-expenses paid adventure worth £5,000.

Whether you’re a pro at capturing the perfect angle to make a picture pop, or a master at inducing FOMO in a ten second clip, there’s a spot on the squad for you.

Busabout

Each member of Busabout’s Ultimate Travel Squad will be selected based on their talent for creating content in their chosen social platform; one Instagrammer, one blogger, a vlogger and a Snapchat and Instagram Stories creator.

If this sounds like you and your best mates, you can even enter as a group.

The selected four members of the Ultimate Travel Squad will explore Europe on Busabout’s Hop-on Hop-off private door-to-door coach network over three months, from early June to early September 2018.

Each member of the squad will experience an unforgettable adventure worth £5,000, which includes an Unlimited Hop-on Hop-off Pass, accommodation, spending money plus a bonus fee at the end of the trip.

Busabout

Return flights from the UK will be included on top of this.

The itinerary will tick off some of Europe’s trendiest hot spots like Lake Bled, Krakow and San Sebastián, and venture off-the-beaten track to hidden gems like the hikers’ paradise of Grünau in Austria, and adrenaline junkie haven of Lauterbrunnen in Switzerland.

Plus, the squad’s epic three-month adventure will culminate with a week sailing in Croatia.

To apply for a spot on the squad, all you need to do is select your preferred social platform (Instagram, Snapchat/Instagram Stories, YouTube or Blogspot) and record a 60 second video showcasing why you’re the only person for the position. Extra points will be awarded for creativity.

Those wishing to apply as a duo, or a group of three or four, can submit a video together, ensuring to select a different social platform for each person.

Videos can be submitted on the Busabout website and entries are open until mid-April 2018.

For more information about Busabout and the Hop-on Hop-off coach network, visit www.busabout.com.

To apply for the Ultimate Travel Squad visit www.busabout.com/ultimate-travel-squad.

To read more of our lifestyle articles, visit the lifestyle section of our website

For more travel articles, visit our travel section

Find out more about one of Worthing’s tapas restaurants here