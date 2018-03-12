Ward is closed at Conquest Hospital

Patients in a ward at the Conquest Hospital had to be moved due to flooding today (Monday, March 12).

A burst water pipe meant that Gardner Ward had to be shut as maintenance crews dealt with the problem.

A spokesman for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital on The Ridge in St Leonards, said: “We have had to temporarily close Gardner Ward at Conquest Hospital due to a burst mains water pipe.

“Patients on Gardner Ward have been moved to other areas of the hospital and all patients are safe. The matter is being dealt with and our maintenance teams are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

“We will move patients back onto the ward as soon as possible.

“The knock-on effect of having to transfer patients out of Gardner Ward has put increased pressure on other areas within the hospital and our ability to admit new admissions in a timely way, but we would like to thank all our colleagues who are dealing with, and who have helped in this matter and apologise to our patients for the inconvenience caused.”