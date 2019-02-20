Warm weekend ahead in Hastings and Rother

After a sunny and dry start to half-term in the Hastings and Rother area the weather is set to get even better as we head into the weekend with temperatures on the rise.

Met Office forecasters say tomorrow (Thursday) Dry and becoming mild with spells of sunshine.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday will be very mild with spells of sunshine on Friday, remaining very mild over the weekend with periods of sunshine after any morning mist or fog has cleared. Maximum temperatures in Hastings and Rother will be 14 degrees.

The fine weather is set to continue into the first part of next week.

